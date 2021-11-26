Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GOLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GOLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.39, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOLD was $19.39, representing a -23.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.37 and a 10.42% increase over the 52 week low of $17.56.

GOLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports GOLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.43%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to GOLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GOLD as a top-10 holding:

Absolute Core Strategy ETF (ABEQ)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ABEQ with an increase of 1.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GOLD at 3.59%.

