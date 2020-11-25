Dividends
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GOLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.79, the dividend yield is 1.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOLD was $22.79, representing a -27% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.22 and a 80.16% increase over the 52 week low of $12.65.

GOLD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). GOLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports GOLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 118.49%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GOLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have GOLD as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (IGE)
  • VanEck Vectors-Africa Index ETF (AFK)
  • VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AFK with an increase of 19.33% over the last 100 days. IGE has the highest percent weighting of GOLD at 3.81%.

