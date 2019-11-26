Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GOLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.43, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOLD was $16.43, representing a -18.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.07 and a 42.62% increase over the 52 week low of $11.52.

GOLD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). GOLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports GOLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 51.07%, compared to an industry average of 20.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GOLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GOLD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDX with an increase of 3.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GOLD at 10.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.