Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GOLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.37, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOLD was $29.37, representing a -5.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.22 and a 132.17% increase over the 52 week low of $12.65.

GOLD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). GOLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5. Zacks Investment Research reports GOLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 79.55%, compared to an industry average of 24.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GOLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GOLD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors-Africa Index ETF (AFK)

iShares Trust (IGE)

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDX with an increase of 66.73% over the last 100 days. AFK has the highest percent weighting of GOLD at 4.89%.

