Barrick Gold Corp quarterly output falls 16.2%

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter production fell 16.19%, hurt by lower output from Nevada Gold mines as well as Pueblo Viejo mine in Dominican Republic.

Total preliminary gold production fell to 1.21 million ounces in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 1.44 million ounces, a year earlier.

