Barrick Gold Corp quarterly output falls 16.2%

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N said on Thursday fourth-quarter production fell 16.19%, hurt by lower output from Nevada Gold mines as well as Pueblo Viejo mine in Dominican Republic.

Total preliminary gold production fell to 1.21 million ounces in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 1.44 million ounces, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)

