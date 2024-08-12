Barrick Gold Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $370 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $305 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Barrick Gold Corp reported adjusted earnings of $557 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $3.162 billion from $2.833 billion last year.

Barrick Gold Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $370 Mln. vs. $305 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.162 Bln vs. $2.833 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.