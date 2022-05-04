Barrick Gold Corp Q1 Income Drops

Markets

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $438 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $538 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Barrick Gold Corp reported adjusted earnings of $463 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $2.853 billion from $2.956 B last year.

Barrick Gold Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $438 Mln. vs. $538 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.853 Bln vs. $2.956 B last year.

