Barrick Gold CEO says demand for metals will remain solid

The chief executive of Barrick Gold said on Wednesday he expects solid demand for metals in the long-term, but cautioned copper will face supply constraints.

"I think we are in for long, solid demand for metals," Mark Bristow told a mining forum in Riyadh in response to a question on whether commodities are in a super cycle.

