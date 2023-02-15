Barrick Gold beats quarterly profit estimate, plans $1 bln share buyback

Adds details from statement, buyback plan

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit following strong performance at its Cortez and Carlin mines in Nevada.

Sustained higher gold prices along with a sequential improvement in production at certain mines helped the miner's quarterly performance.

Barrick last month reported a 13.4% sequential rise in gold production as access to high-grade ore at its Nevada mines powered a "strong finish" to the fourth quarter.

Gold prices XAU= gained 9.9% during the October-December quarter, the best since mid-2020. They have extended their upward trend this year as cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes for slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC), an industry metric that reflects total expenses, rose to $1,242 per ounce, a 28% increase from a year earlier.

Barrick authorized a new share buyback program of up to $1 billion for the next 12 months.

The company returned a record $1.6 billion to shareholders in 2022 through dividends and buybacks.

The Toronto-based miner posted adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, while analysts on average had expected 11 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES.

