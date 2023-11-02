Barrick Gold beats Q3 profit estimates on higher production, lower costs

Adds details about results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO beat analysts' expectations for third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the Canadian gold miner benefited from lower costs and increased production.

The Toronto-based company posted adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, while analysts on average had expected 20 cents, per LSEG data.

Average prices of gold XAU= during the quarter rose 11.4% from a year earlier, with Barrick's average realized gold prices rising to $1,928 per ounce from $1,722 per ounce year over year.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for gold, a key industry metric that reflects total expenses associated with production, were at $1,255 per ounce for the reported quarter, compared to $1,355 in the second quarter and $1,269 in the third quarter of 2022.

Gold production in the third quarter was higher sequentially on higher production at Cortez, Turquoise Ridge and Kibali mines. Ramp up at Pueblo Viejo mine was flagged to be slower than planned.

The company said gold output would be strong in the fourth quarter, yet gold production for the year would be marginally below the low end of guidance between 4.2 to 4.6 million ounces.

Barrick's third-quarter gold production rose to 1.04 million ounces from 988,000 ounces a year earlier. Its copper production stood at 112 million pounds, down from 123 million pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

