News & Insights

US Markets

Barrick Gold beats profit estimates for fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 14, 2024 — 06:04 am EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold ABX.TO beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by robust gold production and higher prices.

It reported an adjusted profit of 27 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the analysts' average estimate of 20 cents, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.