Barrick Gold beats profit estimates for fourth quarter

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold ABX.TO beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by robust gold production and higher prices.

It reported an adjusted profit of 27 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the analysts' average estimate of 20 cents, according to LSEG data.

