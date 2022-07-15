Barrick (GOLD) Announces Preliminary Q2 Production & Sales

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD reported preliminary second-quarter sales of 1.04 million ounces of gold and 113 million pounds of copper. It also announced preliminary second-quarter production of 1.04 million ounces of gold and 120 million pounds of copper.

Barrick’s gold production in 2022 is projected to increase through the year. Owing to stronger second-quarter performance, it remains on track to achieve its 2022 gold and copper guidance.

The average market price for gold in the second quarter was $1,871 per ounce. The average market price for copper in the quarter was $4.32 per pound. However, the closing price at the end of the quarter was $3.83 per pound.

Barrick’s second-quarter realized copper price is projected to be 13-15% lower than the average second-quarter market price for copper. This factor can be attributed to provisional pricing adjustments, which reflect the decrease in the copper price near the end of the second quarter.

The preliminary second-quarter gold production was higher than the first quarter due to a stronger performance across the portfolio, especially at Carlin, Turquoise Ridge, Veladero, Bulyanhulu and North Mara. The preliminary copper production was higher than the first quarter, driven by Lumwana. However, second-quarter copper sales were in line with the prior quarter due to the timing of shipments.

Shares of Barrick have plunged 24.4% in the past year compared with a 14.3% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

