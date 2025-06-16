Markets

Barrick Gold Announces Formation Of Arbitration Tribunal To Settle Disputes With Mali Government

June 16, 2025 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX), Monday announced the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes arbitration process, initiated under the binding Mining Conventions between Barrick subsidiaries and the State of Mali, is fully underway.

The company added that the arbitration tribunal has been formed and it has submitted a request for provisional measures to prevent further escalation and safeguard its rights.

The announcement comes as the Bamako Commercial Tribunal has decided to place the company's Loulo-Gounkoto complex under temporary provisional administration.

The company expects the tribunal to help uphold the rights of its employees, protect shareholder value, and defend legal framework under which it operates.

The recent move also marks Barrick's commitment to resolve the issues with the Government of Mali through engagement based on mutual respect, legal certainty, and a shared interest to maintain a long-term partnership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.