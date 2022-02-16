US Markets
GOLD

Barrick Gold announces $1 bln buyback, posts higher profit

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Miner Barrick Gold Corp, on Wednesday reported a 6% rise in fourth-quarter profit and announced a share repurchase of up to $1 billion.

Adds dividend, production

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N on Wednesday reported a 6% rise in fourth-quarter profit and announced a share repurchase of up to $1 billion.

The miner also declared a dividend of 10 cents per share, an increase of 11% from the previous base quarterly dividend.

Barrick's copper production improved nearly 6% to 126 million pounds, while the all-in sustaining cost (AISC) rose to $2.92 per pound from $2.42 per pound.

However, Barrick said average gold prices for the quarter fell to $1,793 per ounce from $1,871 per ounce a year earlier, while production fell marginally to 1.203 million ounces from 1.206 million ounces.

Spot gold XAU= has declined from record levels hit earlier in the pandemic as rising vaccinations and the reopening of the global economy hit bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Net earnings rose to $726 million, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $685 million, or 39 cents per share, last year.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOLD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular