Barrick Gold announces $1 bln buyback, posts higher profit

Adds dividend, production

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N on Wednesday reported a 6% rise in fourth-quarter profit and announced a share repurchase of up to $1 billion.

The miner also declared a dividend of 10 cents per share, an increase of 11% from the previous base quarterly dividend.

Barrick's copper production improved nearly 6% to 126 million pounds, while the all-in sustaining cost (AISC) rose to $2.92 per pound from $2.42 per pound.

However, Barrick said average gold prices for the quarter fell to $1,793 per ounce from $1,871 per ounce a year earlier, while production fell marginally to 1.203 million ounces from 1.206 million ounces.

Spot gold XAU= has declined from record levels hit earlier in the pandemic as rising vaccinations and the reopening of the global economy hit bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Net earnings rose to $726 million, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $685 million, or 39 cents per share, last year.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.