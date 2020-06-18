World Markets

Barrick Gold alerts authorities after fake press release claims it sold Lumwana mine

Contributors
Helen Reid Reuters
Chris Mfula Reuters
Published

Barrick Gold on Thursday said there is "absolutely no truth" in a press release circulated on social media in Zambia claiming the gold miner sold its Lumwana copper mine.

Adds statement from National Pension Scheme Authority

JOHANNESBURG/LUSAKA, June 18 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold ABX.TO on Thursday said there is "absolutely no truth" in a press release circulated on social media in Zambia claiming the gold miner sold its Lumwana copper mine.

The fake press release, dated June 15, claimed Barrick had sold its Zambian copper mine to Metalinvest Capital Corporation and Zambia's National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) for $895 million in cash.

"We don't know who's behind this and we have alerted the relevant securities regulators and law enforcement authorities," a Barrick spokeswoman told Reuters in a statement.

NAPSA - a government-owned pension fund - issued a statement saying it had not entered into any such transaction nor been involved in any such discussions.

"We would like to urge members of the public to ignore the said press release and treat it with the contempt it deserves," the acting director general wrote, adding that the pension fund would seek to ensure the perpetrators were prosecuted.

Barrick was last year seeking buyers for its Lumwana copper mine, but in February CEO Mark Bristow told Reuters he would not necessarily sell it, and might instead look for a partner in Zambia or a deal with a copper processor.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Chris Mfula; Editing by Franklin Paul and Alex Richardson)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2852;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular