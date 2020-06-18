Barrick Gold alerts authorities after fake press release claims it sold Lumwana mine

Adds statement from National Pension Scheme Authority

JOHANNESBURG/LUSAKA, June 18 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold ABX.TO on Thursday said there is "absolutely no truth" in a press release circulated on social media in Zambia claiming the gold miner sold its Lumwana copper mine.

The fake press release, dated June 15, claimed Barrick had sold its Zambian copper mine to Metalinvest Capital Corporation and Zambia's National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) for $895 million in cash.

"We don't know who's behind this and we have alerted the relevant securities regulators and law enforcement authorities," a Barrick spokeswoman told Reuters in a statement.

NAPSA - a government-owned pension fund - issued a statement saying it had not entered into any such transaction nor been involved in any such discussions.

"We would like to urge members of the public to ignore the said press release and treat it with the contempt it deserves," the acting director general wrote, adding that the pension fund would seek to ensure the perpetrators were prosecuted.

Barrick was last year seeking buyers for its Lumwana copper mine, but in February CEO Mark Bristow told Reuters he would not necessarily sell it, and might instead look for a partner in Zambia or a deal with a copper processor.

