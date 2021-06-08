Barrick (GOLD) Aims to Restart Porgera Gold Mine in 2021

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recently announced that the framework agreement between the Papua New Guinea (“PNG”) government and operator Barrick Niugini Limited (“BNL”) took a major step forward to restart the Porgera gold mine. The deal provides that the Porgera mine will be owned by a new joint venture held 51% by PNG stakeholders and 49% by BNL. Per the terms, BNL will continue as the operator.

The company stated that in aligning its interests, it recognizes the importance of the landowners and the communities as well as prioritizes the benefits not only from the mine but also from a new Porgera Development Fund that will pump millions of Kina into promising local projects.

BNL is inclined toward giving preference to competitive local contractors and suppliers and to employ Porgerans first. With BNL as operator, Porgera will maximize its efforts to be a responsible steward of the environment, the company noted. While the road to restart the Porgera mine is a long one and the implementation details of the deal still need to be finalized, Barrick expects the mine to resume operations later this year.

Shares of Barrick have dropped 3.8% in the past year against 9.7% rise of the industry.

Barrick, in its last earnings call, stated that it anticipates attributable gold production in the range of 4.4-4.7 million ounces for 2021. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) is expected in the range of $970-$1,020 per ounce and cost of sales is expected in the band of $1,020-$1,070 per ounce.

The company also expects copper production in the range of 410-460 million pounds at AISC of $2.00-$2.20 per pound and cost of sales of $1.90-$2.10 per pound.

