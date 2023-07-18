Barrick (GOLD) Acquires Cascadia Stake via ATAC Arrangement

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recently announced that it has received 2,788,696 common shares of Cascadia Minerals Ltd. as part of the acquisition deal between Hecla Mining Company and ATAC Resources Ltd. This acquisition was made under the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Hecla, Alexco Resource Corp., and ATAC.

The common shares of Cascadia, now owned by Barrick, account for around 10.1% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Cascadia. Prior to the completion of the ATAC Arrangement and the subsequent spin-out of Cascadia, Barrick did not possess any securities of Cascadia but held 27,886,960 common shares of ATAC.

Barrick has acquired the common shares of Cascadia for investment purposes. The company reserves the right to acquire additional common shares or other securities of Cascadia, or divest itself of some or all the common shares or other securities it currently holds, depending on various factors such as market conditions, Cascadia's business and financial situation, and other relevant considerations.

Barrick recently released its preliminary sales and production figures for the second quarter of the year, reporting the sale of 1 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper. The company's gold and copper production reached 1.01 million ounces and 107 million pounds, respectively, with expectations of further increases throughout 2023, particularly in the second half of the year.

The average market prices of gold and copper were $1,976 per ounce and $3.84 per pound, respectively. The company saw improved gold production in the second quarter, driven by higher production levels at the Carlin mine and improved grades at the Kibali and Veladero mines, while copper production was boosted by the Lumwana mine. Barrick expects lower costs of sales, cash costs, and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold, as well as reduced costs per pound of copper, in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

Barrick stock has gained 9.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 28.9% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

