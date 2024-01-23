Barrick (GOLD) Achieves Production Targets in Tanzanian Mines

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD announced the achievement of production targets for 2023 at its North Mara and Bulyanhulu gold mines, both forming part of the Twiga Minerals joint venture with the Government of Tanzania. Barrick highlighted the remarkable transformation of these once derelict mines into a world-class complex, showcasing the positive outcomes possible through collaboration between mining companies and host governments.

Barrick emphasized that the Twiga partnership not only revitalized Tanzania's gold mining industry but also positioned the country as a prime investment destination with abundant metal and mineral resources. The mines, operating at a Tier One level, have been pivotal in contributing to the Tanzanian government's revenues, surpassing other sectors through taxes, job creation, support to local suppliers, community initiatives and shareholder distributions. Since Barrick's takeover in 2019, the mines’ contribution to the Tanzanian economy exceeded $3.4 billion.

Both North Mara and Bulyanhulu mines have undergone successful conversion drilling, replenishing reserves and exploring opportunities for expansion. North Mara is exploring the potential for another underground operation and optimizing its open-cast mine plan. At the same time, Bulyanhulu has identified near-surface opportunities to increase production and enhance mining flexibility.

Barrick highlighted the mines' recognition in various areas, including being certified as a Top Employer by the global Top Employer Institute and receiving accolades for social responsibility programs and workplace excellence. The mines have also been commended for their contributions to health and safety, crisis management, and efforts against violence towards women and children.

Twiga Minerals, in collaboration with the Tanzanian government, is making significant strides in community development. The first phase of the $30 million Future Forward education initiative, aimed at improving educational infrastructure, is nearing completion. Twiga is also progressing with a $40-million commitment to construct a 73-kilometer road to Kahama airport, contributing to regional economic growth.

As part of its commitment to environmental responsibility, Barrick is actively rehabilitating the closed Buzwagi mine, envisioning the establishment of a Special Economic Zone. Barrick expressed confidence that the success of the partnership model in Tanzania represents the future of mining, particularly in developing countries, citing its application in other projects, such as the Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea and the Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan.

Barrick’s shares have lost 17.7% in the past year compared with a 12.7% fall of the industry.



