Barrick CFO Graham Shuttleworth To Depart; Helen Cai Appointed Successor

January 19, 2026 — 08:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Barrick Mining Corp. (B), on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Graham Shuttleworth will leave the company following the announcement and filing of its year-end results.

The company said Helen Cai has been appointed Senior Executive Vice President and CFO, effective March 1.

Cai will work with Shuttleworth until the departure to ensure a smooth transition.

Cai brings more than two decades of experience and has served on the Board since November 2021.

On Friday, Barrick Mining had closed at $48.73, 0.91 cents lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.23 cents higher before ending the trade at $48.96.

