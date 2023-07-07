News & Insights

Barrick CEO says to search for more copper in Zambia and Congo

July 07, 2023

KALUMBILA, Zambia July 7 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold ABX.TO is keen to explore for more copper deposits in Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo as the miner seeks to expand its presence on the African copperbelt, its CEO said on Friday.

The world's No. 2 gold miner wants to explore for deposits of the metal in southern parts of Congo, while expanding and extending the life of its Lumwana mine in Zambia, CEO Mark Bristow said.

