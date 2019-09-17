Barrick CEO says on track for Nevada JV cost savings

DENVER, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO is on track to achieve by end 2019 half of expected cost savings of $450 million to $500 million at its Nevada joint venture with Newmont Gold Corp NEM.N, Barrick chief executive officer Mark Bristow said on Tuesday.

Bristow, speaking at the sidelines of the Denver Gold Forum, said 2019 gold production is trending toward the top end of its guidance range of 5.1 million ounce to 5.6 million ounce.

