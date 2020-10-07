World Markets
FCX

Barrick CEO says African gold industry should consolidate further

Contributors
Helen Reid Reuters
Jeff Lewis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow on Wednesday said the gold industry in Africa should consolidate further, as he warned of a "serious reserve crisis" looming for the sector which is not exploring enough and has seen average mine life fall.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold ABX.TO CEO Mark Bristow on Wednesday said the gold industry in Africa should consolidate further, as he warned of a "serious reserve crisis" looming for the sector which is not exploring enough and has seen average mine life fall.

The average life of mine across the gold mining sector has fallen from 20 years to closer to 10 years, he added, speaking at the Joburg Indaba mining conference.

"The prospect of a serious reserve crisis is looming," said Bristow. Gold production across the industry has only increased by 1.6% every year for the past two decades, he said.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Jeff Lewis)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular