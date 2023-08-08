Barrick beats quarterly profit estimates on higher gold prices

Adds background in paragraphs 2 and 5, details on results in paragraphs 3 and 4

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO beat analysts' expectations for second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the Canadian gold miner benefited from higher prices of the precious metal.

Average prices of gold XAU= during the reported quarter rose 4.3% compared to last year, nearly touching an all-time high in May as U.S. banking concerns accelerated a rush to the safe-haven asset.

The company's average realized gold prices stood at $1,972 per ounce, up from $1,861 per ounce a year earlier.

The Toronto-based miner posted adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, while analysts on average had expected 17 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES.

