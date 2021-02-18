Barrick adjusted profit more than doubles on higher gold prices

Adds background, outlook

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N reported a quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday that more than doubled, helped by a jump in gold prices due to coronavirus-induced economic uncertainty.

Gold prices touched record highs in 2020, as investors flocked to the safe haven asset while the COVID-19 pandemic roiled the global economy. In the fourth quarter, market prices averaged $1,875 per ounce, 26.4% higher than a year earlier.

Barrick said it expects full-year production to be between 4.4 million ounces and 4.7 million ounces, compared with its 2020 production of 4.8 million ounces.

Net income nearly halved to $685 million as the company had gains related to some assets and acquisitions in the year-earlier quarter.

On an adjusted basis, profit rose to $616 million, or 35 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $300 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

