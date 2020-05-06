US Markets
GOLD

Barrick adj. profit jumps on higher prices, trims gold 2020 output

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp reported a nearly 55% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, benefiting from a surge in gold prices fueled by concerns over global economic growth.

Adds gold production forecast, background

May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N reported a nearly 55% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, benefiting from a surge in gold prices fueled by concerns over global economic growth.

Gold prices have gained about 12% this year, mainly driven by a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve and global growth concerns, which has bolstered the bullion's safe-haven appeal.

The miner, however, trimmed its gold forecast for the year, as the industry braces for a heavy hit from the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Larger rival Newmont warned on Tuesday of a financial impact in the second quarter.

The company now expects gold production to range from 4.6 million ounces to 5 million ounces due to the recent development at Porgera gold mine, after the Papua New Guinea government declined a lease extension due to environmental damage and social unrest.

Barrick's adjusted profit rose to $285 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $184 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Realized gold prices rose to $1,589 per ounce from $1,307 per ounce a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOLD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular