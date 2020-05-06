Barrick adj. profit jumps on higher prices, trims gold 2020 output
Adds gold production forecast, background
May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N reported a nearly 55% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, benefiting from a surge in gold prices fueled by concerns over global economic growth.
Gold prices have gained about 12% this year, mainly driven by a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve and global growth concerns, which has bolstered the bullion's safe-haven appeal.
The miner, however, trimmed its gold forecast for the year, as the industry braces for a heavy hit from the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Larger rival Newmont warned on Tuesday of a financial impact in the second quarter.
The company now expects gold production to range from 4.6 million ounces to 5 million ounces due to the recent development at Porgera gold mine, after the Papua New Guinea government declined a lease extension due to environmental damage and social unrest.
Barrick's adjusted profit rose to $285 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $184 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Realized gold prices rose to $1,589 per ounce from $1,307 per ounce a year earlier.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryGOLD
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship