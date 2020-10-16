Barrick a 'long way off' from agreement with PNG in mine dispute

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Chief Executive Mark Bristow on Friday said the Canadian miner is a "long way off" from reaching agreement with Papua New Guinea (PNG) over the disputed Porgera gold mine.

Prime Minister James Marape said on Thursday the Porgera mine, a joint venture between Barrick and China's Zijin Mining 601899.SS, 2899.HK, was set to remain operator of the Porgera gold mine following talks in Port Moresby.

"We're a long way off reaching agreement," Bristow said at the Financial Times Mining Summit. "We're very clear about our rights and the importance that Porgera offers to that part of Papua New Guinea."

