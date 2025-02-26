BARRETT BUSINESS SVCS Earnings Results: $BBSI Reports Quarterly Earnings

BARRETT BUSINESS SVCS ($BBSI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, beating estimates of $0.63 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $2,252,000,000, beating estimates of $299,525,040 by $1,952,474,960.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BBSI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BARRETT BUSINESS SVCS Insider Trading Activity

BARRETT BUSINESS SVCS insiders have traded $BBSI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J CARLEY sold 4,584 shares for an estimated $189,060

THOMAS B. CUSICK sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $130,219

JOSEPH STEPHEN CLABBY purchased 1,635 shares for an estimated $70,319

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BARRETT BUSINESS SVCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of BARRETT BUSINESS SVCS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.