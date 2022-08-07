Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will pay a dividend of $0.30 on the 2nd of September. This makes the dividend yield 1.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Barrett Business Services' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Barrett Business Services was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 6.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:BBSI Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Barrett Business Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.36, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Barrett Business Services has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 19% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Barrett Business Services' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 4 analysts we track are forecasting for Barrett Business Services for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

