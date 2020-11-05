Barrett Business Services, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 63%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$66.50 following its latest quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$228m were what the analysts expected, Barrett Business Services surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$2.40 per share, an impressive 63% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:BBSI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Barrett Business Services' three analysts is for revenues of US$940.4m in 2021, which would reflect a modest 5.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$5.09, approximately in line with the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$943.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.19 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$80.25. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Barrett Business Services, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$85.00 and the most bearish at US$74.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Barrett Business Services' past performance and to peers in the same industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 5.3%, in line with its 4.5% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that Barrett Business Services is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Barrett Business Services' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Barrett Business Services analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Barrett Business Services you should know about.

