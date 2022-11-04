Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Barrett Business Services (BBSI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 14.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $93.25 in the previous session. Barrett Business Services has gained 31.7% since the start of the year compared to the -32.8% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -10.7% return for the Zacks Outsourcing industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 2, 2022, Barrett reported EPS of $2.45 versus consensus estimate of $2.17 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.96%.

For the current fiscal year, Barrett is expected to post earnings of $6.39 per share on $7.37 billion in revenues. This represents a 27.8% change in EPS on a 12.23% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $7.10 per share on $8.11 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.11% and 9.96%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Barrett may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Barrett has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 14.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 14.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 15.7X versus its peer group's average of 11.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Barrett currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Barrett passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Barrett shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does BBSI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BBSI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Brink's Company The (BCO). BCO has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Brink's Company The beat our consensus estimate by 11.67%, and for the current fiscal year, BCO is expected to post earnings of $6.42 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.

Shares of Brink's Company The have gained 1.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.29X and a P/CF of 5.9X.

The Outsourcing industry is in the top 13% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BBSI and BCO, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.