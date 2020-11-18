Dividends
Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BBSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.85, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBSI was $71.85, representing a -23.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.66 and a 163.67% increase over the 52 week low of $27.25.

BBSI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). BBSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.97. Zacks Investment Research reports BBSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.81%, compared to an industry average of -4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BBSI as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM)
  • First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)
  • Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEP with an increase of 24.71% over the last 100 days. FDM has the highest percent weighting of BBSI at 1.19%.

