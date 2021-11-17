Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that BBSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.26, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBSI was $78.26, representing a -9.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.82 and a 25.61% increase over the 52 week low of $62.30.

BBSI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and Genpact Limited (G). BBSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports BBSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.21%, compared to an industry average of 16.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bbsi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

