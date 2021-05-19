Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BBSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.61, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBSI was $74.61, representing a -6.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.73 and a 70.81% increase over the 52 week low of $43.68.

BBSI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and Genpact Limited (G). BBSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.24. Zacks Investment Research reports BBSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.67%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

