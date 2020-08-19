Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BBSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.8, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBSI was $60.8, representing a -36.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.64 and a 123.12% increase over the 52 week low of $27.25.

BBSI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). BBSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.81. Zacks Investment Research reports BBSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -40.91%, compared to an industry average of -7.4%.

