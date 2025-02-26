News & Insights

BBSI

Barrett Business Services, Inc. Reports 10% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024, Achieving Net Income of $16.8 Million

February 26, 2025 — 04:13 pm EST

BBSI reports Q4 revenues up 10% to $304.8 million and net income up 15% to $16.8 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) reported significant financial growth for the fourth quarter of 2024, with revenues increasing by 10% to $304.8 million and net income rising 15% to $16.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share. For the full year, revenues rose 7% to $1.14 billion, and net income increased 5% to $53.0 million. The growth was attributed to a rise in average worksite employees (WSEs) and robust performance in professional employer services, boosted by new client additions. BBSI also maintained a strong liquidity position, with unrestricted cash and investments totaling $121.9 million and no debt. Looking ahead, the company anticipates continued growth in gross billings and WSEs for 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth quarter revenues increased by 10% to $304.8 million, demonstrating strong financial performance compared to the previous year.
  • Net income for the fourth quarter rose 15% to $16.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, indicating improved profitability.
  • Average worksite employees (WSEs) increased by 5%, highlighting successful client acquisition and retention strategies.
  • The company remained debt-free and reported a significant increase in unrestricted cash and investments to $121.9 million, reflecting strong liquidity and financial health.

Potential Negatives

  • Workers' compensation expense as a percentage of gross billings decreased from 2.6% to 2.3%, indicating potential challenges in managing costs related to workers' compensation, which is a significant factor for their financial health.
  • The increase in net income of only 5% for the full year 2024 may raise concerns about profit margins relative to revenue growth, particularly when considering external economic factors and inflation.
  • The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements, signaling potential volatility and uncertainty in future performance, as various risks and uncertainties are identified that could materially affect actual results.

FAQ

What were BBSI's fourth quarter revenue figures for 2024?

BBSI reported fourth quarter revenues of $304.8 million, a 10% increase from the previous year.

How much did BBSI's net income increase in the fourth quarter?

Net income for the fourth quarter increased by 15% to $16.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share.

What factors contributed to BBSI's revenue growth?

Revenue growth was driven by increased worksite employees from new clients and higher average billings per WSE.

What is BBSI's outlook for 2025?

BBSI expects gross billings growth of 7% to 9% and an average WSE growth of 4% to 6% in 2025.

When will BBSI hold their conference call to discuss financial results?

BBSI will conduct a conference call on February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.


$BBSI Insider Trading Activity

$BBSI insiders have traded $BBSI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS J CARLEY sold 4,584 shares for an estimated $189,060
  • THOMAS B. CUSICK sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $130,219
  • JOSEPH STEPHEN CLABBY purchased 1,635 shares for an estimated $70,319

$BBSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $BBSI stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



- Fourth Quarter Revenues up 10% to $304.8 Million With Net Income up 15% to $16.8 Million, or $0.63 per Diluted Share -



VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



All share and per share amounts presented herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the impact of the four-for-one stock split that was distributed in the form of a stock dividend in June 2024 (the “Stock Split”).




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary vs. Year-ago Quarter




  • Revenues up 10% to $304.8 million.


  • Gross billings up 10% to $2.25 billion.


  • Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 5%.


  • Net income up 15% to $16.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share.




Full Year 2024 Financial Summary vs. 2023




  • Revenues up 7% to $1.14 billion.


  • Gross billings up 8% to $8.33 billion.


  • Average WSEs up 4%.


  • Net income up 5% to $53.0 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, compared to net income of $50.6 million, or $1.85 per diluted share.



"We finished 2024 on a strong note, achieving 10% growth in both revenue and gross billings during the fourth quarter, which helped drive a 15% increase in earnings," said BBSI President and CEO Gary Kramer. "These solid results were supported by record WSE additions from new clients, continued high client retention, and a strong year-end selling season for our BBSI Benefits healthcare offering. This strong quarter caps off an exceptional year for BBSI, and that momentum continued into a strong January, which positions us well for continued growth and success in 2025."




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 10% to $304.8 million compared to $276.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Total gross billings in the fourth quarter increased 10% to $2.25 billion compared to $2.05 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in professional employer (“PEO”) services, specifically resulting from increased WSEs from net new clients and client hiring, as well as higher average billings per WSE.



Workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and benefited from lower workers’ compensation costs as well as favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $2.4 million. This compares to 2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $5.4 million.



Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 15% to $16.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.




Full Year 2024 Financial Results



Revenues in 2024 increased 7% to $1.14 billion compared to $1.07 billion in 2023.



Total gross billings in 2024 increased 8% to $8.33 billion compared to $7.72 billion in 2023 (see “Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in PEO services, specifically resulting from increased WSEs from net new clients and client hiring, as well as higher average billings per WSE.



Workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.4% in 2024 and benefited from lower workers’ compensation costs as well as favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $18.5 million. This compares to 2.7% in 2023, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $14.9 million.



Net income in 2024 increased 5% to $53.0 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, compared to net income of $50.6 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, in 2023.




Liquidity



As of December 31, 2024, unrestricted cash and investments were $121.9 million compared to $94.4 million at September 30, 2024. BBSI remained debt free at year end.




Capital Allocation



Continuing under the Company’s stock repurchase program established in July 2023, BBSI repurchased $7 million of stock in the fourth quarter comprising 162,100 shares at an average price of $43.23. At December 31, 2024, approximately $29.8 million remained available under the $75 million repurchase program.



The Company paid $2.1 million of dividends in the quarter, and BBSI’s board of directors confirmed its next regular quarterly cash dividend at $0.08 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 28, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of March 14, 2025.



Through a combination of stock repurchases and dividends, year-to-date capital returned to shareholders totaled more than $37 million.




Outlook



In 2025, BBSI expects the following:




  • Gross billings growth of 7% to 9%.


  • Growth in the average number of WSEs of 4% to 6%.


  • Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 2.85% to 3.10%.


  • Effective annual tax rate to remain at 26% to 27%.




Conference Call



BBSI will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



BBSI’s CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.



Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025


Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)


Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018


International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471


Conference ID: 13751117



Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.



The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay


here


and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at


ir.bbsi.com


.



A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 26, 2025.



Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921


International replay number: 1-412-317-6671


Replay ID: 13751117




Key Performance Metrics



We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as important performance metrics in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.






(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Gross billings

$
2,251,997


$
2,051,922


$
8,327,091


$
7,716,152

PEO and staffing wages

$
1,964,001


$
1,791,792


$
7,245,093


$
6,711,115



















In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.






(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Percentage of Gross Billings

Percentage of Gross Billings



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

PEO and staffing wages

87.2%

87.3%

87.0%

87.0%

Payroll taxes and benefits

7.3%

6.9%

7.6%

7.2%

Workers' compensation

2.3%

2.6%

2.4%

2.7%

Gross margin

3.2%

3.2%

3.0%

3.1%











We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.




(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,



2024

Year-over-year


% Growth

2023

Year-over-year


% Growth

2022

Average WSEs


133,124


5.2%


126,492


2.2%


123,761

Ending WSEs


132,069


4.4%


126,446


3.4%


122,306

























































































(Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,



2024

Year-over-year


% Growth

2023

Year-over-year


% Growth

2022

Average WSEs


129,577


4.2%


124,306


1.9%


122,001

Ending WSEs


132,069


4.4%


126,446


3.4%


122,306




















About BBSI



BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit

www.bbsi.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this release about future events and financial outlook are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include: economic conditions in the Company’s service areas and the potential effects of changing governmental policies and natural disasters; the effects of inflation on our operating expenses and those of our clients; the availability of certain fully insured medical and other health and welfare benefits to qualifying worksite employees; the effect of changes in the Company’s mix of services on gross margin; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients and to achieve revenue growth; the availability of financing or other sources of capital; the Company’s relationship with its primary bank lender; the potential for material deviations from expected future workers’ compensation claims experience; changes in the workers’ compensation regulatory environment in the Company’s primary markets; PEO client benefits costs, particularly with regard to health insurance benefits; litigation costs; security breaches or failures in the Company’s information technology systems; the collectability of accounts receivable; changes in executive management; changes in effective payroll tax rates and federal and state income tax rates; the carrying value of deferred income tax assets and goodwill; the outcome of tax audits; the effect of changing interest rates and conditions in the global capital markets on the Company’s investment portfolio; and the potential for and effect of acquisitions, among others. Other important factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.


Barrett Business Services, Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Unaudited)










December 31,


December 31,

(in thousands)

2024


2023


ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
55,367


$
71,168

Investments


66,492



81,027

Trade accounts receivable, net


234,533



171,407

Income taxes receivable


2,662



7,987

Prepaid expenses and other


18,698



18,443

Restricted cash and investments


97,690



97,470

Total current assets


475,442



447,502

Property, equipment and software, net


56,781



50,295

Operating lease right-of-use assets


20,329



19,898

Restricted cash and investments


134,454



145,583

Goodwill


47,820



47,820

Other assets


6,205



6,222

Deferred income taxes


4,477



4,218

Total assets

$
745,508


$
721,538


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$
6,787


$
6,593

Accrued payroll and related benefits


215,648



160,930

Payroll taxes payable


49,685



73,150

Current operating lease liabilities


6,231



6,623

Current premium payable


31,134



35,276

Other accrued liabilities


10,330



10,674

Workers' compensation claims liabilities


39,081



50,006

Total current liabilities


358,896



343,252

Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities


89,365



117,757

Long-term premium payable


49,840



37,812

Long-term operating lease liabilities


15,215



14,590

Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities


10,788



8,987

Stockholders' equity


221,404



199,140

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
745,508


$
721,538




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Barrett Business Services, Inc.




Consolidated Statements of Operations



(Unaudited)








Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


December 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues:











Professional employer services
$
284,517


$
254,282


$
1,063,386


$
982,268

Staffing services

20,303



22,400



81,145



87,039

Total revenues

304,820



276,682



1,144,531



1,069,307

Cost of revenues:











Direct payroll costs

15,392



16,743



61,010



65,042

Payroll taxes and benefits

163,720



141,363



628,534



555,758

Workers' compensation

54,333



52,963



201,736



205,975

Total cost of revenues

233,445



211,069



891,280



826,775

Gross margin

71,375



65,613



253,251



242,532

Selling, general and administrative expenses

48,818



45,578



185,869



174,772

Depreciation and amortization

1,938



1,837



7,601



7,110

Income from operations

20,619



18,198



59,781



60,650

Other income (expense):











Investment income, net

2,522



1,787



11,130



8,643

Interest expense

(45
)


(48
)


(178
)


(166
)

Other, net

(35
)


(232
)


89



(139
)

Other income, net

2,442



1,507



11,041



8,338

Income before income taxes

23,061



19,705



70,822



68,988

Provision for income taxes

6,261



5,147



17,829



18,376

Net income
$
16,800


$
14,558


$
52,993


$
50,612

Basic income per common share

(1)
$
0.65


$
0.55


$
2.03


$
1.88

Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding

(1)

25,907



26,422



26,076



26,921

Diluted income per common share

(1)
$
0.63


$
0.54


$
1.98


$
1.85

Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding

(1)

26,626



26,956



26,708



27,394



(1)

Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the Stock Split.




Investor Relations



Gateway Group, Inc.


Cody Slach


Tel 1-949-574-3860


BBSI@gateway-grp.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

