Barrett Business Services, Inc. Reports 10% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024, Achieving Net Income of $16.8 Million

BBSI reports Q4 revenues up 10% to $304.8 million and net income up 15% to $16.8 million.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) reported significant financial growth for the fourth quarter of 2024, with revenues increasing by 10% to $304.8 million and net income rising 15% to $16.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share. For the full year, revenues rose 7% to $1.14 billion, and net income increased 5% to $53.0 million. The growth was attributed to a rise in average worksite employees (WSEs) and robust performance in professional employer services, boosted by new client additions. BBSI also maintained a strong liquidity position, with unrestricted cash and investments totaling $121.9 million and no debt. Looking ahead, the company anticipates continued growth in gross billings and WSEs for 2025.

Fourth quarter revenues increased by 10% to $304.8 million, demonstrating strong financial performance compared to the previous year.

Net income for the fourth quarter rose 15% to $16.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, indicating improved profitability.

Average worksite employees (WSEs) increased by 5%, highlighting successful client acquisition and retention strategies.

The company remained debt-free and reported a significant increase in unrestricted cash and investments to $121.9 million, reflecting strong liquidity and financial health.

Workers' compensation expense as a percentage of gross billings decreased from 2.6% to 2.3%, indicating potential challenges in managing costs related to workers' compensation, which is a significant factor for their financial health.

The increase in net income of only 5% for the full year 2024 may raise concerns about profit margins relative to revenue growth, particularly when considering external economic factors and inflation.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements, signaling potential volatility and uncertainty in future performance, as various risks and uncertainties are identified that could materially affect actual results.

What were BBSI's fourth quarter revenue figures for 2024?

BBSI reported fourth quarter revenues of $304.8 million, a 10% increase from the previous year.

How much did BBSI's net income increase in the fourth quarter?

Net income for the fourth quarter increased by 15% to $16.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share.

What factors contributed to BBSI's revenue growth?

Revenue growth was driven by increased worksite employees from new clients and higher average billings per WSE.

What is BBSI's outlook for 2025?

BBSI expects gross billings growth of 7% to 9% and an average WSE growth of 4% to 6% in 2025.

When will BBSI hold their conference call to discuss financial results?

BBSI will conduct a conference call on February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

$BBSI Insider Trading Activity

$BBSI insiders have traded $BBSI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J CARLEY sold 4,584 shares for an estimated $189,060

THOMAS B. CUSICK sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $130,219

JOSEPH STEPHEN CLABBY purchased 1,635 shares for an estimated $70,319

$BBSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $BBSI stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

- Fourth Quarter Revenues up 10% to $304.8 Million With Net Income up 15% to $16.8 Million, or $0.63 per Diluted Share -





VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





All share and per share amounts presented herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the impact of the four-for-one stock split that was distributed in the form of a stock dividend in June 2024 (the “Stock Split”).







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary vs. Year-ago Quarter









Revenues up 10% to $304.8 million.



Gross billings up 10% to $2.25 billion.



Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 5%.



Net income up 15% to $16.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share.









Full Year 2024 Financial Summary vs. 2023









Revenues up 7% to $1.14 billion.



Gross billings up 8% to $8.33 billion.



Average WSEs up 4%.



Net income up 5% to $53.0 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, compared to net income of $50.6 million, or $1.85 per diluted share.







"We finished 2024 on a strong note, achieving 10% growth in both revenue and gross billings during the fourth quarter, which helped drive a 15% increase in earnings," said BBSI President and CEO Gary Kramer. "These solid results were supported by record WSE additions from new clients, continued high client retention, and a strong year-end selling season for our BBSI Benefits healthcare offering. This strong quarter caps off an exceptional year for BBSI, and that momentum continued into a strong January, which positions us well for continued growth and success in 2025."







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results







Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 10% to $304.8 million compared to $276.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Total gross billings in the fourth quarter increased 10% to $2.25 billion compared to $2.05 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in professional employer (“PEO”) services, specifically resulting from increased WSEs from net new clients and client hiring, as well as higher average billings per WSE.





Workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and benefited from lower workers’ compensation costs as well as favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $2.4 million. This compares to 2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $5.4 million.





Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 15% to $16.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results







Revenues in 2024 increased 7% to $1.14 billion compared to $1.07 billion in 2023.





Total gross billings in 2024 increased 8% to $8.33 billion compared to $7.72 billion in 2023 (see “Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in PEO services, specifically resulting from increased WSEs from net new clients and client hiring, as well as higher average billings per WSE.





Workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.4% in 2024 and benefited from lower workers’ compensation costs as well as favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $18.5 million. This compares to 2.7% in 2023, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $14.9 million.





Net income in 2024 increased 5% to $53.0 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, compared to net income of $50.6 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, in 2023.







Liquidity







As of December 31, 2024, unrestricted cash and investments were $121.9 million compared to $94.4 million at September 30, 2024. BBSI remained debt free at year end.







Capital Allocation







Continuing under the Company’s stock repurchase program established in July 2023, BBSI repurchased $7 million of stock in the fourth quarter comprising 162,100 shares at an average price of $43.23. At December 31, 2024, approximately $29.8 million remained available under the $75 million repurchase program.





The Company paid $2.1 million of dividends in the quarter, and BBSI’s board of directors confirmed its next regular quarterly cash dividend at $0.08 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 28, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of March 14, 2025.





Through a combination of stock repurchases and dividends, year-to-date capital returned to shareholders totaled more than $37 million.







Outlook







In 2025, BBSI expects the following:







Gross billings growth of 7% to 9%.



Growth in the average number of WSEs of 4% to 6%.



Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 2.85% to 3.10%.



Effective annual tax rate to remain at 26% to 27%.









Conference Call







BBSI will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





BBSI’s CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.





Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018





International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471





Conference ID: 13751117





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay





here





and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at





ir.bbsi.com





.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 26, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 13751117







Key Performance Metrics







We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as important performance metrics in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.









































(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended December 31,









Year Ended December 31,









(in thousands)









2024









2023









2024









2023









Gross billings









$





2,251,997













$





2,051,922













$





8,327,091













$





7,716,152













PEO and staffing wages









$





1,964,001













$





1,791,792













$





7,245,093













$





6,711,115





















































































In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.









































(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)

















Percentage of Gross Billings









Percentage of Gross Billings

















Three Months Ended December 31,









Year Ended December 31,

















2024









2023









2024









2023









PEO and staffing wages









87.2%









87.3%









87.0%









87.0%









Payroll taxes and benefits









7.3%









6.9%









7.6%









7.2%









Workers' compensation









2.3%









2.6%









2.4%









2.7%









Gross margin









3.2%









3.2%









3.0%









3.1%

















































We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.

































(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

















2024









Year-over-year





% Growth









2023









Year-over-year





% Growth









2022









Average WSEs













133,124













5.2%













126,492













2.2%













123,761













Ending WSEs













132,069













4.4%













126,446













3.4%













122,306

































(Unaudited)

















Year Ended December 31,

















2024









Year-over-year





% Growth









2023









Year-over-year





% Growth









2022









Average WSEs













129,577













4.2%













124,306













1.9%













122,001













Ending WSEs













132,069













4.4%













126,446













3.4%













122,306























































































About BBSI







BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit



www.bbsi.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this release about future events and financial outlook are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include: economic conditions in the Company’s service areas and the potential effects of changing governmental policies and natural disasters; the effects of inflation on our operating expenses and those of our clients; the availability of certain fully insured medical and other health and welfare benefits to qualifying worksite employees; the effect of changes in the Company’s mix of services on gross margin; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients and to achieve revenue growth; the availability of financing or other sources of capital; the Company’s relationship with its primary bank lender; the potential for material deviations from expected future workers’ compensation claims experience; changes in the workers’ compensation regulatory environment in the Company’s primary markets; PEO client benefits costs, particularly with regard to health insurance benefits; litigation costs; security breaches or failures in the Company’s information technology systems; the collectability of accounts receivable; changes in executive management; changes in effective payroll tax rates and federal and state income tax rates; the carrying value of deferred income tax assets and goodwill; the outcome of tax audits; the effect of changing interest rates and conditions in the global capital markets on the Company’s investment portfolio; and the potential for and effect of acquisitions, among others. Other important factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.



















Barrett Business Services, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Unaudited)

















































December 31,













December 31,













(in thousands)









2024













2023















ASSETS



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





55,367













$





71,168













Investments













66,492

















81,027













Trade accounts receivable, net













234,533

















171,407













Income taxes receivable













2,662

















7,987













Prepaid expenses and other













18,698

















18,443













Restricted cash and investments













97,690

















97,470













Total current assets













475,442

















447,502













Property, equipment and software, net













56,781

















50,295













Operating lease right-of-use assets













20,329

















19,898













Restricted cash and investments













134,454

















145,583













Goodwill













47,820

















47,820













Other assets













6,205

















6,222













Deferred income taxes













4,477

















4,218













Total assets









$





745,508













$





721,538















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





6,787













$





6,593













Accrued payroll and related benefits













215,648

















160,930













Payroll taxes payable













49,685

















73,150













Current operating lease liabilities













6,231

















6,623













Current premium payable













31,134

















35,276













Other accrued liabilities













10,330

















10,674













Workers' compensation claims liabilities













39,081

















50,006













Total current liabilities













358,896

















343,252













Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities













89,365

















117,757













Long-term premium payable













49,840

















37,812













Long-term operating lease liabilities













15,215

















14,590













Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities













10,788

















8,987













Stockholders' equity













221,404

















199,140













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





745,508













$





721,538











































































Barrett Business Services, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations







(Unaudited)









































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,













(in thousands, except per share amounts)





2024













2023













2024













2023













Revenues:





















































Professional employer services





$





284,517













$





254,282













$





1,063,386













$





982,268













Staffing services









20,303

















22,400

















81,145

















87,039













Total revenues









304,820

















276,682

















1,144,531

















1,069,307













Cost of revenues:





















































Direct payroll costs









15,392

















16,743

















61,010

















65,042













Payroll taxes and benefits









163,720

















141,363

















628,534

















555,758













Workers' compensation









54,333

















52,963

















201,736

















205,975













Total cost of revenues









233,445

















211,069

















891,280

















826,775













Gross margin









71,375

















65,613

















253,251

















242,532













Selling, general and administrative expenses









48,818

















45,578

















185,869

















174,772













Depreciation and amortization









1,938

















1,837

















7,601

















7,110













Income from operations









20,619

















18,198

















59,781

















60,650













Other income (expense):





















































Investment income, net









2,522

















1,787

















11,130

















8,643













Interest expense









(45





)













(48





)













(178





)













(166





)









Other, net









(35





)













(232





)













89

















(139





)









Other income, net









2,442

















1,507

















11,041

















8,338













Income before income taxes









23,061

















19,705

















70,822

















68,988













Provision for income taxes









6,261

















5,147

















17,829

















18,376













Net income





$





16,800













$





14,558













$





52,993













$





50,612













Basic income per common share



(1)







$





0.65













$





0.55













$





2.03













$





1.88













Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding



(1)











25,907

















26,422

















26,076

















26,921













Diluted income per common share



(1)







$





0.63













$





0.54













$





1.98













$





1.85













Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding



(1)











26,626

















26,956

















26,708

















27,394















(1)



Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the Stock Split.







Investor Relations







Gateway Group, Inc.





Cody Slach





Tel 1-949-574-3860





BBSI@gateway-grp.com



