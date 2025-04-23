Barrett Business Services, Inc. to Host Conference Call on May 7, 2025, to Discuss Q1 Financial Results

BBSI will host a conference call on May 7, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI), a major provider of business management solutions and professional employer organization services in the U.S., announced it will host a conference call on May 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its first-quarter financial results for 2025, which will be published in a prior press release. CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will lead the call, which will include a Q&A session. Participants can join the call using the provided toll-free or international dial-in numbers and will need to register their names and organizations with an operator. The call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the BBSI website and through provided replay numbers until June 7, 2025. BBSI offers a range of business management services, helping over 8,100 clients nationwide.

BBSI will be reporting its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The upcoming conference call will provide a platform for direct communication between executives and investors, enhancing shareholder engagement.

BBSI emphasizes its position as a leading provider of business management solutions, which may strengthen its reputation in the industry.

The ability to access a replay of the conference call allows stakeholders to stay informed on the company's performance, even if they cannot attend the live session.

None

What is the date and time of BBSI's conference call?

BBSI's conference call is scheduled for May 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Who will host the BBSI conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by BBSI's CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris.

How can I join the BBSI conference call?

You can join by calling 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free) or 1-646-307-1865 (international).

Will there be a replay of the BBSI conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day until June 7, 2025.

Where can I find more information about BBSI?

For more information, please visit BBSI's website at www.bbsi.com.

$BBSI insiders have traded $BBSI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J CARLEY sold 4,584 shares for an estimated $189,060

THOMAS B. CUSICK sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $130,219

JOSEPH STEPHEN CLABBY purchased 1,635 shares for an estimated $70,319

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $BBSI stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.





BBSI’s CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.





Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738





International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865





Conference ID: 62498





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay



here



and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at



ir.bbsi.com



.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 7, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 1162498







About BBSI







BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit



www.bbsi.com



.







Investor Relations:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Cody Slach





Tel 1-949-574-3860









BBSI@gatewayir.com







