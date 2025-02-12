Barrett Business Services, Inc. Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 26, 2025

Barrett Business Services, Inc. will host a conference call on February 26, 2025, to discuss Q4 and annual financial results.

$BBSI Insider Trading Activity

$BBSI insiders have traded $BBSI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY KRAMER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,129 shares for an estimated $1,727,363 .

. GERALD BLOTZ (Executive VP & COO) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,234,754

THOMAS J CARLEY sold 4,584 shares for an estimated $189,060

ANTHONY MEEKER sold 4,584 shares for an estimated $160,559

THOMAS B. CUSICK sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $130,219

JOSEPH STEPHEN CLABBY purchased 1,635 shares for an estimated $70,319

$BBSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $BBSI stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.





BBSI’s CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.





Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018





International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471





Conference ID: 13751117





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay



here



and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at



ir.bbsi.com



.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 26, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 13751117







About BBSI







BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,000 clients across all lines of business and is licensed to operate in all 50 states. For more information, please visit



www.bbsi.com



.







Investor Relations:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Cody Slach





Tel 1-949-574-3860









BBSI@gatewayir.com







