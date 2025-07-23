Barrett Business Services, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q2 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

BBSI will host a conference call on August 6, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) announced it will hold a conference call on August 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. Prior to the call, the company will issue a press release detailing its financial results. CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will lead the call, which will include a question and answer session. Participants can join the call using toll-free and international numbers provided, and it will be available for replay after the event until September 6, 2025. BBSI is a major provider of business management solutions and professional employer organization services, catering to over 8,100 clients across the U.S.

Potential Positives

BBSI will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter financial results, providing transparency and engagement with investors.

The participation of BBSI's CEO and CFO in the conference call indicates a commitment to leadership visibility and direct communication with stakeholders.

The provision of a replay option for the conference call allows more investors to access the information, enhancing shareholder engagement.

BBSI's strong position as one of the largest PEOs in the U.S. highlights its market significance and effectiveness in providing business management solutions.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific financial data or performance indicators provided in advance of the conference call, leaving potential investors without key information ahead of an important discussion.

FAQ

What is the date and time of the BBSI conference call?

The BBSI conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I participate in the BBSI conference call?

You can participate by dialing 1-800-717-1738 for toll-free or 1-646-307-1865 for international calls.

Who will host the BBSI conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by BBSI’s CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day until September 6, 2025.

How can I access the replay of the conference call?

The replay can be accessed by calling 1-844-512-2921 for toll-free or 1-412-317-6671 for international numbers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BBSI Insider Trading Activity

$BBSI insiders have traded $BBSI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERALD BLOTZ (Executive VP & COO) sold 13,327 shares for an estimated $569,130

THOMAS J CARLEY sold 12,354 shares for an estimated $526,293

MARK STEVEN FINN has made 5 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $373,716 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANTHONY MEEKER sold 7,380 shares for an estimated $310,980

$BBSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $BBSI stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BBSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBSI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Full Release



VANCOUVER, Wash., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.





BBSI’s CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.





Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738





International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865





Conference ID: 94609





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay



here



and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at



ir.bbsi.com



.





A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 6, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 1194609







About BBSI







BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit



www.bbsi.com



.







Investor Relations:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Cody Slach





Tel 1-949-574-3860









BBSI@gatewayir.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.