Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Barrett Business Services (BBSI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Barrett Business Services is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 316 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Barrett Business Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSI's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BBSI has returned about 18% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 3%. This means that Barrett Business Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25%.

For Heidrick & Struggles, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Barrett Business Services belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.6% so far this year, so BBSI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Heidrick & Struggles falls under the Staffing Firms industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #202. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -16.6%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Barrett Business Services and Heidrick & Struggles. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

