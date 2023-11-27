Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Price Target Increased by 5.07% to 126.74

The average one-year price target for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) has been revised to 126.74 / share. This is an increase of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 120.62 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 116.15 to a high of 137.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.11% from the latest reported closing price of 107.30 / share.

Barrett Business Services Declares $0.30 Dividend

On November 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2023 will receive the payment on December 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $107.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.62%, the lowest has been 1.08%, and the highest has been 3.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrett Business Services. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBSI is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 6,582K shares. The put/call ratio of BBSI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 382K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 344K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 1.98% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 290K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 259K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 9.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 211K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services Background Information

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,500 clients across all lines of business in 39 states.

