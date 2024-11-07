News & Insights

Stocks
BBSI

Barrett Business price target raised to $45 from $41 at Barrington

November 07, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Barrett Business (BBSI) to $45 from $41 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 earnings beat. The firm expects the company’s revenue growth rates to improve in 2024 and 2025 on improved demand and strong health benefits product prospects.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BBSI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.