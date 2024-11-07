Barrett Business price target raised to $45 from $41 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Barrett Business (BBSI) to $45 from $41 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 earnings beat. The firm expects the company’s revenue growth rates to improve in 2024 and 2025 on improved demand and strong health benefits product prospects.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BBSI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.