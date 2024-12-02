Barrett Business management to meet with Barrington

Meeting to be held in San Francisco on December 6 hosted by Barrington.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BBSI:
- Barrett Business price target raised to $45 from $41 at Barrington
- Barrett Business Services Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Barrett Business Services Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Barrett Business reports Q3 EPS 74c, consensus 68c
- BBSI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.