Barratt sales drop 2.4% in 15-week period

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments Plc BDEV.L, Britain's biggest housebuilder, on Wednesday said sales fell in the beginning of the year even as it delivered more homes, as a focus on better quality in a tough market dented margins.

The company, which builds homes in England, Scotland and Wales, said sales declined 2.4% to 3.07 billion pounds ($3.92 billion)for the 15-week period ended Oct. 13, while forward sales rose 0.5%.

($1 = 0.7828 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

