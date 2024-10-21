News & Insights

Barratt Redrow upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

October 21, 2024 — 04:30 am EDT

Morgan Stanley upgraded Barratt Redrow (BTDPY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of 600 GBp, up from 579 GBp. The firm sees an attractive entry point post the stock’s underperformance. While volume recovery will take time, we are at the inflection on outlets, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

