Barratt Redrow upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded Barratt Redrow (BTDPY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of 600 GBp, up from 579 GBp. The firm sees an attractive entry point post the stock’s underperformance. While volume recovery will take time, we are at the inflection on outlets, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BTDPY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.