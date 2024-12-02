Barratt Redrow upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital upgraded Barratt Redrow (BTDPY) to Outperform from Sector Perform with an unchanged price target of 575 GBp. The UK housebuilders have been oversold since the budget and the sector is now trading below tangible book value, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

