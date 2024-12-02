Barratt Redrow upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital upgraded Barratt Redrow (BTDPY) to Outperform from Sector Perform with an unchanged price target of 575 GBp. The UK housebuilders have been oversold since the budget and the sector is now trading below tangible book value, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BTDPY:
- Barratt Redrow upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies
- Barratt Redrow price target raised to 600 GBp from 560 GBp at JPMorgan
- Barratt Redrow price target lowered to 580 GBp from 600 GBp at Morgan Stanley
- Barratt Redrow upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- Barratt Redrow upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.