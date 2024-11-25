Barratt Redrow upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Glynis Johnson upgraded Barratt Redrow (BTDPY) to Buy from Hold with a 507 GBp price target While the firm says it recognizes that the update on fair value accounting for Redrow in February “may slim NTAV a touch,” it sees stock as “too cheap” trading at a 10% discount to PNTAV, the analyst tells investors.
