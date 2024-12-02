News & Insights

Barratt Redrow Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

December 02, 2024 — 05:58 am EST

Barratt Developments (GB:BTRW) has released an update.

Barratt Redrow PLC has announced its total issued share capital as of November 30, 2024, stands at 1,450,939,205 ordinary shares, each carrying equal voting rights. This update is crucial for investors tracking shareholding notifications in compliance with UK financial regulations. The company’s transparent disclosure aids in understanding its current voting rights structure.

