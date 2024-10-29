Barratt Redrow price target raised to 600 GBp from 560 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Barratt Redrow (BTDPY) to 600 GBp from 560 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Barratt Redrow price target lowered to 580 GBp from 600 GBp at Morgan Stanley
- Barratt Redrow upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- Barratt Redrow upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel
- Barratt price target raised to 536 GBp from 500 GBp at Deutsche Bank
- Barratt Developments (BTDPY) Announces Q4 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates
