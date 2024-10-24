Barratt Redrow price target lowered to 580 GBp from 600 GBp at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Barratt Redrow (BTDPY) to 580 GBp from 600 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
