Barratt Redrow Announces Board Changes; Names Mike Roberts COO-designate

(RTTNews) - Barratt Redrow plc announced that, with the operational integration of Barratt and Redrow nearing completion, Matthew Pratt will be stepping down from the Board and his position as Redrow Chief Executive on 30 June 2025. With Matthew stepping down and, Steven Boyes retiring on 6 September 2025, the Executive Directors on the Board from that point will be David Thomas as CEO and Mike Scott as CFO.

Barratt Redrow plc also announced that Mike Roberts, currently Regional Managing Director of Barratt Redrow's Northern Region, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer-designate and member of the Barratt Redrow Executive Committee. He will become COO on 6 September 2025.

